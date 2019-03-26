New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is entering the final year of his contract with the NFC East franchise. The Giants are expected to select a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft to serve as his eventual replacement. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters he would prefer that the team's next quarterback spend a year learning behind starter Eli Manning.

Shurmur made the comments at the NFL annual meeting Tuesday in Phoenix. He also said he would like to find Manning's successor "sooner than later," according to SNY and the New York Post.

Shurmur said it's not Manning's job to train the Giants' next quarterback.

The Giants hold the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts predict the NFC East franchise will select a quarterback with that first-round pick. The Giants also have the No. 17 overall selection. Manning, 38, is entering his 16th season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion completed a career-high 66 percent of his throws last season for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts for the 5-11 Giants.

Shurmur said Manning would start every game for the Giants if the team is winning games.

"If we're winning games, we're not disrupting anything," Shurmur said, according to the New York Daily News.

Manning is playing on the final season of the four-year, $84 million contract extension he signed in 2015. He is set to make $23.2 million in 2019.