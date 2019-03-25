Jerick McKinnon staying with 49ers despite other RB signings

March 25 (UPI) -- Running back Jerick McKinnon will remain on the San Francisco 49ers roster for the 2019 season.

Niners general manager John Lynch committed to the running back Monday at the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., according to NBC Sports Bay Area and the Sacramento Bee. A $3.7 million portion of McKinnon's salary becomes guaranteed April 1.

McKinnon, 26, signed a four-year, $30 million contract in free agency with the 49ers last off-season. The five-year veteran tore the ACL in his right knee in practice and spent the 2018 season on injured reserve.

Lynch's comments come after the team signed free agent running back Tevin Coleman and re-signed running back Raheem Mostert with a three-year pact this off-season. Matt Breida is also on the team's running back depth chart ahead of the 2019 season. Breida signed a three-year, $1.67 million pact with the 49ers in 2017.

Breida led the 49ers with 814 yards and three scores on 153 carries in 14 games last season. McKinnon ran for a career-high 570 yards and three scores on 150 carries in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He also picked up 421 yards and two scores on 51 receptions during his 2017 campaign, finishing that season with 991 yards from scrimmage.

McKinnon missed just one game in his final three seasons with the Vikings. The third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft appeared in 11 games during his rookie campaign in Minnesota.