Cincinnati Bengals re-sign cornerback Darqueze Dennard

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (21) played in 13 games with the team last season and recorded 67 total tackles and six passes defensed. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Dennard will earn $5 million on the one-year agreement. The cornerback preferred a one-year contract over a multi-year deal, with the intention of testing the free-agent market next off-season, according to the NFL Network.

"It's a great feeling. Great relief to finally get this over with," Dennard told the team's official website. "It's good to be back in Cincinnati. I'm happy to be a part of it and I'm ready to get back to work. ... With the talent we have throughout the room, I think we should be the number one secondary."

The Bengals originally selected Dennard in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The upcoming sixth-year player became an unrestricted free agent March 13 before returning to Cincinnati.

Dennard played in 13 games, with a career-high nine starts, last season and recorded 68 total tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 68 tackles ranked fourth on the team in 2018.

In five NFL seasons, Dennard has tallied 237 total tackles, three interceptions, 3.0 sacks, 17 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown.