Oakland Raiders sign backup QB Mike Glennon, S Curtis Riley

March 22 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon and former New York Giants safety Curtis Riley, the team announced Friday. The team didn't disclose terms of the contracts for both players.

The 29-year-old veteran quarterback becomes the backup to Raiders starter Derek Carr. Glennon spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals and mentored rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen. Glennon played in two games as Rosen's backup and completed 15-of-21 passes for 174 yards and a passer rating of 112.0.

Glennon enters his seventh year in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Bucs before playing with the Chicago Bears in 2017.

In six NFL seasons, Glennon has appeared in 27 games (22 starts) and completed 482-of-791 pass attempts for 5,107 yards, 35 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Riley signed with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first three years with the Titans before playing in one season with the Giants.

In 2018, Riley had a career season with 16 games played (16 starts), 73 tackles, four interceptions and five passes defensed. Over his first four seasons in the league, he has recorded 84 tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defensed in 27 contests (16 starts).