March 21 (UPI) -- New England Patriots fans held their breath after superstar quarterback Tom Brady posted a video featuring three people skiing down a hill in Montana.

The 41-year-old future Hall-of-Famer posted a video from the site of his vacation Thursday on social media. Brady previously posted a video of himself watching film from the trip two years ago. That clip featured the quarterback crashing and landing on his shoulder.

Brady studied Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and said he needed a bigger hill and more speed this time around.

"I'm going BIG this year. #sendit," Brady wrote for the caption on that March 15 social media post.

"Some downhill speed this morning! Now we need to find the jump," Brady wrote on Instagram and Facebook Thursday.

It is unclear if Brady was filming the video or if he was one of the skiers. The social media posts featured many comments from fans hoping the Super Bowl LIII champion didn't get hurt and would be ready for the 2019 season.

Brady hasn't missed a start for health-related reasons since the 2008 season. The six-time Super Bowl champion has started every game for the Patriots in the last two seasons.

Some NFL players have provisions in their contracts that prohibit activities such as skiing, which could result in serious injuries.

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe -- an avid skier -- was one of those players with skiing-related language in his pact. Bledsoe told team owner Robert Kraft about his hobby before the language was written into his deal with the AFC East dynasty.

"I made the mistake after my second year with the Patriots when Mr. Kraft had bought the team of telling him about this great helicopter skiing trip I went on with my dad," Bledsoe told Boston.com in 2017. "So they wrote in some very specific language in my next contract about how much money I had to pay them back if I got hurt skiing."

Brady is only under contract through the 2019 season. He has a $14 million base salary and a $27 million cap hit this season. He made $22 million from the Patriots in 2018.