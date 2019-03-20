New York Jets sign former Denver Broncos QB Trevor Siemian

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the New York Jets on Wednesday. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The New York Jets signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, the team announced Wednesday.

Sources told the NFL Network that it's a one-year, $2 million deal for Siemian. He can earn up to $3 million with incentives.

Siemian spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings as the backup to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Siemian didn't see any snaps during the regular season.

The Denver Broncos, who originally drafted Siemian in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, traded the 27-year-old quarterback to the Vikings last off-season. He was the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2016 and 2017, winning 13 of his 24 starts.

The Broncos signed former Vikings starter Case Keenum last year in free agency, leading to the departure of Siemian. Siemian completed 59.3 percent of his throws for 5,686 yards with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during his time with Denver.

Siemian is expected to serve as the backup to second-year starter Sam Darnold due to the uncertainty surrounding Josh McCown. McCown, who was Darnold's backup in 2018, is a free agent and hasn't decided on whether to retire.

The 40-year-old gunslinger completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 539 yards with one touchdown and four picks in four games (three starts) last season. Darnold missed three games in his rookie campaign due to foot injuries.