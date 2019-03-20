Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins met with Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coach Mike Shula, vice president of player evaluation Chris Mara, director of college scouting Chris Pettit and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- New York Giants coaches and members of the front office met with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday night before his pro day.

Sources told the NFL Network that Haskins had dinner with Giants brass. New York head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula, vice president of player evaluation Chris Mara, director of college scouting Chris Pettit and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams were all in attendance, according to the NFL Network.

The Giants are in the market for a quarterback to eventually replace aging Eli Manning. The 38-year-old signal-caller had 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games last season. His 92.4 quarterback rating was his highest since the 2015 campaign.

New York general manager Dave Gettleman said Monday that the team needed to find the heir to Manning soon.

"Obviously, we have to address it. I'd be a real clown to not admit to that," Gettleman told WFAN Sports Radio. "There's some quarterbacks in this year's draft. I made the statement I really like the Kansas City model. For years it was everybody's model. The ideal situation is you bring a young kid in and let him learn from the old pro. That's the way we would like to approach it."

The Giants also met with the potential first-round draft selection before the dinner to learn about his background, according to the NFL Network.

The Giants hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, which could be a possible area where Haskins lands.

Haskins is expected to throw during his pro day, Wednesday. The Giants are expected to attend the event.