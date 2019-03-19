Former Cincinnati Bengals lineabcker Vontaze Burfict (L) is taking a trip out West to chat with the Oakland Raiders, one day after he was released by the Bengals, for whom he played over the last seven seasons. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders are going to have a sit-down with free agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict, a day after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network reports that the Raiders and Burfict will meet today in Oakland to discuss his coming to the Bay Area.

Burfict was released by Cincinnati on Monday following seven seasons with the franchise.

He has had issues staying on the field, as since 2013 he has not played in more than 11 games in any one season due to suspensions and injuries.

The linebacker already has a connection with Oakland, as former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther coached Burfict during his time in Cincinnati before leaving to join Jon Gruden's staff in Oakland before last season.

Burfict served a four-game suspension to start the 2018 season, his third straight year of beginning a season with a suspension.

Oakland had reported interest in acquiring Burfict last season, but at that time the Bengals did not have interest in dealing him.

Last season in seven games, Burfict recorded 33 tackles. In his career spanning 75 games, he's recorded 604 tackles with 8.5 sacks.