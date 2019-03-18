Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb had a drop in production in 2018, but could fill a need for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost Cole Beasley in free agency. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Longtime Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is on the move this off-season and is considering a union with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources told NFL Network Cobb visited with the Cowboys on Monday.

Cobb, 28, had 383 yards and two scores on 38 catches in nine games in 2018. The 2014 Pro Bowl selection had 653 yards and four scores on 66 receptions in 15 games in 2017. Cobb signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Packers in 2015 and had a base salary of $3.25 million in each of his last four seasons.

The Kentucky product was a second round pick by the Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft. Cobb had career-highs in receptions (91), yards (1,287) and touchdowns (12) in 16 starts during his 2014 campaign. He failed to reach 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns or 90 receptions in any of his other seven seasons with the Packers.

Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley opted to leave the team and sign with the Buffalo Bills this off-season in free agency. Wide receiver Allen Hurns dislocated his ankle in the playoffs, but is expected to return for the 2019 season. The Cowboys exercised the option on Hurns' contract this off-season, keeping him in Dallas.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the Cowboys with 77 receptions in 15 games last season. Beasley hauled in the most catches of the Cowboys' wide receivers with 77 receptions in 16 games.