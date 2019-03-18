Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran S Andrew Sendejo

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo (34) signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran safety Andrew Sendejo to a contract, the team announced Monday.

Sendejo agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Financial terms of the contract weren't disclosed.

The 31-year-old defensive back joins safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod Jr. on Philadelphia's roster. Sendejo is expected to provide depth for the Eagles' secondary.

Roster Move: #Eagles and S Andrew Sendejo have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gTwGkEvCX6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 18, 2019

Sendejo entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010. He played for the New York Jets in 2011 before spending eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sendejo started the first five games of last season before a season-ending groin injury. He had 27 tackles and one pass defensed last year.

In his career, Sendejo has appeared in 95 games (58 starts) and tallied 356 total tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defensed.