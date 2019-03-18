Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata played out a one-year contract in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement Monday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Longtime Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata has retired from the NFL after 13 seasons.

Ngata announced his decision to step away from football Monday morning while at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive lineman played the 2018 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," Ngata wrote Monday on social media. "Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I'm retiring on top."

"I might be finished playing football, but I'm holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I've gained along the way. 'Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.' Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."

The star defensive lineman held a flag reading "I'm retiring from the NFL on top," while standing in front of a sign marking the 1,934-foot height of the mountain in Tanzania.

Ngata, 35, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent his first nine seasons with the Ravens before being traded to the Lions during the 2015 off-season. Ngata left the Lions in free agency following his 2017 campaign.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl in 2013 with the Ravens. Ngata started nine games in 2018. He retires with 32.5 career sacks and 63 tackles for a loss in 180 appearances.