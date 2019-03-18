Green Bay Packers re-sign TE Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis played his first 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Green Bay Packers last off-season. He'll return for a second season in Green Bay after agreeing to a one-year contract Monday. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signing Monday. Lewis, 34, inked a one-year contract with the Packers in May 2018.

Sources told NFL Network Lewis' new deal is for one year and $2.1 million, with a maximum value of $2.35 million.

He also played on a $2.1 million deal in 2018.

Lewis had three catches for 39 yards in 16 games last season. He started four times in his first season with the Packers. The 2010 Pro Bowl selection played his first 12 seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lewis was mainly used as a blocker last season, while playing behind Jimmy Graham. Graham received a $5 million roster bonus last week. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Packers last off-season.

The Packers also tendered tight end Robert Tonyan this off-season. Lance Kendricks was also on the tight end depth chart in 2018, but is now an unrestricted free agent.