Pittsburgh Steelers to sign former L.A. Rams LB Mark Barron

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (R) was released by the team earlier this offseason. He agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron is expected to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sources told the NFL Network that Barron agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers on Sunday. Barron will also receive a $5.75 million signing bonus.

The Rams released Barron earlier this offseason after he spent portions of five seasons with the franchise. He had two years remaining on his contract with Los Angeles and was owed $5 million in base salary.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers originally drafted Barron with the seventh-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Bucs traded him to the Rams on Oct. 28, 2014, for two draft picks in the 2015 draft.

During his time with the Rams, Barron totaled 398 tackles, 7.0 sacks and five interceptions. He has 628 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, eight interceptions and 38 passes defensed in seven NFL seasons.

Barron is the second defensive addition for the Steelers this offseason. Pittsburgh also acquired former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson on March 14.