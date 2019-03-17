Dolphins agree to terms with veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) has a new home for the 2019 season, as reports say the longtime quarterback is signing a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Coming off a season in which he was the talk of the NFL after the first two games of 2018, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new home in Miami.

Fitzpatrick, who played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, has signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins .

Last season, Fitzpatrick made headlines when he threw for 819 yards and eight touchdowns in wins over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles to start the season.

Those would be the only two games he would win as starter for the Buccaneers, though he did have two more games of throwing over 400 yards.

Overall the veteran quarterback, who will turn 37 during the season, went 2-6 in Tampa in 2018, throwing for 2366 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick has plenty of experience in the AFC East, as he has already been a starter in years past with both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins on Friday traded former first-round pick quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans along with a 2019 sixth-round pick for a 2020 fourth-round and 2019 seventh-round draft pick.