Jaguars ink Chiefs free agent wide out Chris Conley

March 16 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new wide receiver in the fold, as they have added pass catcher Chris Conley.

The team announced the signing of the free agent wide out Saturday, along with the signing of former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.

The 26-year-old Conley was a third-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, and started 34 games over the last four years with Kansas City.

Last season, he caught 32 passes for 334 yards and five scores, averaging 10.4 yards per reception.

Conley has a good relationship with new Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles, as the two played together in 2016 when Foles was a backup in Kansas City.

"Nick Foles has been a friend of mine for a long time," Conley said in a Kansas City Star report on Saturday.

"Three years ago, I said, 'Hey, you're going to be a starting quarterback someday. When you are, let's make it happen. Let's make this run.'

"There was opportunity here to begin with, but the addition of him at quarterback ... that sealed the deal for me."

Conley's best season came in 2016 when he caught 44 passes for 530 yards. His 2017 campaign ended after five games after suffering ruptured Achilles tendon.

Ogbuehi was a former first-round pick for the Bengals, and spent most of 2018 as a healthy scratch for Cincinnati.

Reports said the Jaguars also have agreed to terms with linebacker Jake Ryan, who last season was with the Green Bay Packers but missed the season after tearing his ACL in training camp.

Ryan was a fourth-round pick for the Packers in 2015.