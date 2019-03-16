Bengals sign tight end Tyler Eifert to one-year deal

The Bengals and tight end Tyler Eifert (85) have agreed to a one-year deal, hopeful that the 28-year-old can stay healthy and get back to the form of his 2015 Pro Bowl season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Bengals and Tyler Eifert agreed Saturday to a one-year deal to bring the tight end back to Cincinnati for the 2019 season.

NFL.com reports that Eifert is coming back to the team with the goal of playing a full season, something he has not been able to do in his entire career.

Since the 2015 season, the 28-year-old has only been able to play in 14 games. He has had injuries end his seasons early in each of the last five years.

The tight end suffered a broken ankle last season on Sept. 30 and missed the final 12 games of the year. In the four games he played, he had 15 catches with one touchdown.

Reports say that the one-year deal with Eifert is loaded with incentives. Last year, his contract was worth $8.5 million with $3 million guaranteed.

Eifert's best season came in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl, catching 52 passes for 615 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Bengals re-signed C.J. Uzomah to a new three-year deal, while free agent tight end Tyler Kroft inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Eifert is expected to be healthy for OTAs.