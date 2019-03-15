Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was officially traded to the Denver Broncos Wednesday. Flacco lost his job to rookie Lamar Jackson in 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco was a Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, but the new Denver Broncos quarterback said he was "miserable" last season with his former franchise.

Flacco spoke Friday about his final season with the Ravens when he was introduced as the Broncos quarterback. The 11-year veteran lost his starting job to rookie Lamar Jackson in 2018.

"It was miserable sitting there on the bench and not being able to contribute and not feeling like you're not a part of the team," Flacco told reporters.

Flacco, 34, completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine starts for Baltimore last season. He led the team to a 4-5 record. The Ravens went 6-1 when Jackson took over and won the AFC North.

The Broncos acquired Flacco in a trade from the Ravens Wednesday, sending a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to Baltimore in exchange for the veteran gunslinger.

"Joe is the best quarterback in Ravens history," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday. "Not only is he talented, but he was clutch for us in the most difficult games against excellent defenses in the loudest and most raucous stadiums. The game and the moments were never too big for Joe. Honestly, he's one of my favorite draft picks ever."

Flacco owns a 96-67 record as a starter. He has an 84.1 career quarterback rating with 212 touchdowns against 136 interceptions in 163 appearances. Flacco entered the league as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.