Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play the 2019 season with the Tennessee Titans after being traded Friday. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans.

Tannehill's agency, SportsTrust Advisors announced the deal Friday. The seven-year veteran entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Tannehill posted a 42-46 record as a starter and had an 87 quarterback rating during his tenure with the Dolphins.

The Titans also signed Tannehill to a one-year contract. Sources told NFL Network the Dolphins sent a sixth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, along with Tannehill, to the Titans in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and a fourth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tannehill's deal is for $7 million and is fully guaranteed. The total value of the contract can escalate to more than $12 million based on his playing time and other incentives.

He completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 1,979 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 starts in 2018 while limited by a shoulder injury.

After missing out on several free agent quarterbacks this off-season, the Dolphins are expected to select a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft.