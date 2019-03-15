Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ends retirement, signs with Redskins

Former New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins on Friday. He originally announced his retirement last October. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Friday.

Sources told the Washington Post that Rodgers-Cromartie agreed to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Rodgers-Cromartie joined the Redskins one week after being reinstated. The cornerback previously announced his retirement five months ago.

The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie decided to retire in October after spending last season in a backup role with the Oakland Raiders. He played in seven games with the Raiders and recorded eight tackles.

The Arizona Cardinals originally selected Rodgers-Cromartie in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Arizona traded the defensive back to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. He spent two seasons with the Eagles, then moved to the Denver Broncos for the 2013 campaign.

Rodgers-Cromartie joined the New York Giants, where he spent four seasons (2014-17) before his brief stint with Oakland.

Rodgers-Cromartie has appeared in 160 career games, recording 451 tackles, 30 interceptions and 146 passes defensed. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2009 and 2015.

The Redskins' current cornerback group consists of Josh Norman, Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman, Adonis Alexander and Quinton Dunbar.