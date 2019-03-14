WR Golden Tate inks a deal with the New York Giants

Free agent wide out Golden Tate has a new home, as the veteran wide out who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014 has inked a deal with the New York Giants. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have a new weapon that help the teams offense following the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. -- signing veteran wide out Golden Tate to a four-year deal.

The signing comes two days after the Giants stunned everyone by trading Beckham, who they just signed to a contract extension last August, to the Cleveland Browns.

Tate, who last season played seven games with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, caught 74 passes combined last year for 794 yards and four touchdowns.

Reports say that the four-year deal for Tate is worth $37.5 million, which includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

Tate began his career in 2010 as a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, and played the first four years of his career before going to the Lions.

He was part of the Seahawks Super Bowl winning team in 2014, and that season was selected to the Pro Bowl after catching 92 passes for 1,003 yards with five touchdowns.