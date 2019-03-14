March 14 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

Pittsburgh announced the two-year pact Thursday. Moncrief, 25, had 668 yards and three scores on 48 receptions in 16 games last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound target signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in March 2018 after spending the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

"We are excited to sign Donte Moncrief to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a news release.

"We feel he is a great addition to our wide receiver group and we look forward to his contributions to our offense in 2019."

Moncrief had 391 yards and two scores on 26 catches in his final season with the Colts in 2017. His best season came in 2015, when he hauled in 64 of 105 targets for 733 yards and six scores in 16 games for the Colts.

Moncrief entered the league as a third round pick by the Colts in the 2014 NFL Draft. He joins a Steelers receiving crew that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, James Washington, Ryan Switzer, Diontae Spencer and Ka'Raun White.