Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) has played his entire career with the NFC West franchise. He started five games in 2018, while limited by a knee injury. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Linebacker K.J. Wright is not leaving the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, agreeing to a short-term deal with the NFC West franchise.

Sources informed NFL Network and the News Tribune of Wright's decision to remain in Seattle.

Wright, 29, had 23 tackles and three passes defensed in five starts last season. The 2016 Pro Bowl selection had four consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles entering his 2018 campaign. Wright had 108 tackles, six passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 15 starts in 2017.

He picked up 124 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss a career-high four sacks, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts during his Pro Bowl season. Wright joined the Seahawks as a fourth round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Seattle also re-signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year, $4 million contract.