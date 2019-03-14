San Francisco 49ers sign former first-round pick Jason Verrett

Former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett (L) signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. The cornerback has struggled to stay healthy in his career. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

March 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed former Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett, the franchise announced Thursday.

The team reached a one-year deal with the Pro Bowl cornerback. Sources informed ESPN that Verrett will earn $3.6 million over the one-year agreement.

The 27-year-old defensive back is a valuable cover man, but he has struggled to stay healthy in his NFL career. Verrett missed all of last season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in training camp. He played in only one game in 2017 and five contests in 2016 due to significant knee injuries.

The then-San Diego Chargers drafted Verrett in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He participated in six games during his rookie campaign before the team shut him down with a shoulder injury.

Verrett's healthiest season came in 2015, when he recorded 47 total tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown in 14 games (13 starts). He was selected to the Pro Bowl in that season.

The #49ers bolstered their secondary by signing veteran cornerback @Jfeeva_2.



What the former 1st RD pick brings to the squad.👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 14, 2019

"The opportunity is there for me, wide open for me to take it," Verrett told the team's official website. "It's up to me to get back healthy and get back on the football field and do what I know I can do. I know I'm a top corner in this league when I'm healthy. I've got to prove it. The 49ers gave me an opportunity to do that."

RELATED QB Teddy Bridgewater returning to New Orleans Saints

San Francisco ranked 11th against the pass last season, according to the team's website. The 49ers had only two picks as a team, with no 49ers cornerback recording an interception.

Verrett has 80 total tackles, five interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 25 games (22 starts) during his four-year NFL career.