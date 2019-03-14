New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is entering his 19th season, but played at an MVP level in 2018, leading the franchise to the NFC Championship game. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints have restructured Drew Brees' contract to clear salary cap space.

A source told NFL Network the move clears $10.8 million off the Saints' cap. Brees will still receive his $23 million salary for 2019, but the move pushes the cap figure until 2020. He has a $12 million roster bonus for 2019.

New Orleans had just $4.9 million in cap space before reworking Brees' deal. The move helps the team in its pursuit of free agents Teddy Bridgewater, Jared Cook and others.

Brees, 40, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints in March 2018. The pact included $27 million in guarantees. He'll have a cap hit of $21.3 million in 2020, even if he decides to retire.

The 12-time Pro Bowl selection, Super Bowl champion and former Comeback Player of the Year led the league with a career-high 74.4 completion percentage in 15 starts last season Brees also led the NFL with a 115.7 quarterback rating while passing for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions for the 13-3 Saints. Brees had a 13-2 record as a starter in 2018.