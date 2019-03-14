Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) is a free agent this off-season. He joined the Eagles in a trade from the Detroit Lions in October. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are looking into acquiring wide receiver Golden Tate.

Sources told NFL Network the Steelers and Patriots were interested in Tate, who played for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles last season. Tate played the first seven games of the season in Detroit before being traded to the Eagles in October.

The 2014 Pro Bowl selection had 795 yards and four touchdowns on 74 receptions in 15 games in 2018. He hauled in just one score in eight games for the Eagles, following the trade. Tate, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, had 1,003 yards and five touchdowns on 92 receptions in 16 games during the 2017 season for Detroit.

Tate retweeted one of his best stats from the 2018 season Monday, noting that he forced the most missed tackles after the catch last season among wide receivers with a minimum of 40 targets.

He also tagged the Steelers in a tweet Sunday, following the news of Antonio Brown's trade to the Oakland Raiders. Tate also included a thinking-face emoji in that tweet.

The Steelers signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a two-year contract Thursday.