March 14 (UPI) -- The New York Jets have released veteran running back Isaiah Crowell after agreeing to terms with free agent Le'Veon Bell.

New York announced Crowell's release Thursday. Crowell, 26, signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Jets in March 2018. He had 685 yards and six scores on 143 carries in 13 games for the Jets.

Half of Crowell's $4 million salary was set to become guaranteed Friday. The Jets cleared $4 million in cap space by making the move.

Crowell broke the Jets' franchise record for rushing yards in a single game when he plowed for 219 yards and a score on 15 carries in a 34-16 win against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 7. He failed to break the 100-yard rushing mark in any of his final eight appearances in 2018.

Crowell's record-breaking effort included a 77-yard touchdown, the second-longest touchdown run in Jets history.

The Jets have yet to officially announce the Bell signing. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back is set to sign a four-year, $52.5 million pact with the AFC East franchise. Bell's pact includes $35 million guaranteed. The contract has a maximum value of $61 million.

Bell sat out the 2018 season after declining to sign his franchise tag tenure from the Steelers. The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection led the league with 321 carries and 406 touches in 15 starts during his All-Pro 2017 campaign. He had 1,946 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores in his last season for the Steelers.