New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (C) has improved on field goal percentage in each of his three seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Kick Wil Lutz has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints announced the signing Wednesday. Lutz was a restricted free agent.

"This is the team that took a shot in the dark on me from the start," Lutz told reporters, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Lutz, 24, joined the Saints in 2016 after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens. He made a career-high 93 percent of his field goals and 98.1 percent of his extra point attempts in 16 games last season. Lutz has made 87 percent of his career attempts, while appearing in all 48 of the Saints' games since he joined the franchise.

The Georgia State product is 7-of-9 on field goal attempts in four postseason games. He has made all 11 of his extra point attempts in the playoffs.

Lutz made a league-high 47 extra points in 2017.