Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) sat out during the 2018 season after declining to sign a franchise tag tender. Bell led the NFL with 321 carries while piling up 1,946 yards from scrimmage during his 2017 All-Pro campaign. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell has agreed to sign with the New York Jets.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network the deal is for four years and $52.5 million, with $35 million guaranteed. The deal includes incentives, possibly raising the total value to $61 million.

Bell confirmed the move on social media by posting a photo of himself in a Jets jersey.

"I'm back in the green baby, let's get it," Bell wrote on Twitter.

Bell, 27, had 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on a league-high 321 carries in 15 starts during the 2017 season. He also had a league-high 406 touches for 1,946 yards from scrimmage while being named an All-Pro for a second time in his last full season.

He sat out the Steelers' 2018 season after refusing to sign his franchise tag tender. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had 1,884 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 12 starts during the 2016 season. Bell had a career-high 2,215 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores during his first All-Pro season in 2014.