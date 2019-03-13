Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had just 17 points, but came alive late in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday in Philadelphia. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid followed his own rebound for a big-time, one-handed slam in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The dunk came in the final minute of the Sixers' 106-99 triumph Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers led 100-99 with about 54 seconds remaining when the 7-footer threw up a shot from the paint.

Embiid short-armed the attempt, hitting the ball off of the front of the rim. He knew his shot was off, so he brushed off Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson and took flight. Embiid caught the ball and threw his right arm forward simultaneously, as he slammed in the dunk.

The Sixers star had 17 points, 19 rebounds five assists and four blocks in the win. Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 26 points. Simmons also had 10 rebounds and eight assists. Collin Sexton also scored 26 points to lead the Cavaliers.

The Sixers host the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia.