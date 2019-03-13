Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (pictured) played with Odell Beckham Jr. for three seasons at LSU. The pass-catching duo will reunite in 2019 with the Browns. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr.'s new Cleveland Browns teammates were thrilled to hear about the wide receiver being traded and expressed that joy on social media.

Beckham is set to join the Browns after the AFC North squad agreed to a trade with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants will send the superstar pass-catcher to the Browns in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry picked up his phone and had a FaceTime session with his former LSU teammate Tuesday after learning of the trade.

"It feel good!! OBJ, I love you brudda," Landry posted on Instagram, including a photo of himself speaking to Beckham on FaceTime.

Landry also posted a photo of Beckham wearing a Browns jersey. Beckham and Landry were LSU teammates from 2011 through 2013. That Tigers squad also included Browns wide receivers coach Adam Henry.

"#DawgsGottaEat," Landry wrote for the caption on his photo of Beckham in his new threads.

"It's a dawg eat daw world," Beckham wrote in the comments for the post.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also took to Instagram to post about his new teammate. Mayfield included a photo fo himself standing with Beckham and Landry during a workout.

He used an emoji with its mouth zipped shut for the caption on the post.

"Wow ... y'all team nice," Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster commented on Mayfield's photo.

Beckham had 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 starts last season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had at least 1,300 yards and 10 scores in each of his first three NFL seasons after being selected as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.