Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Za'Darius Smith (90) is set to join the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. The University of Kentucky product picked up a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2018.

March 12 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers will shore up their defense by signing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos at the start of the new league year.

Sources told NFL Network the Packers will sign the defensive duo Wednesday.

A league source told ESPN the Packers are also bringing in former Washington Redskins linebacker Preston Smith.

Smith, 26, had 45 tackles and a career-high 10 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks in 16 games in 2018 for the Baltimore Ravens. The fourth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft also had two passes defensed and a forced fumble, while starting eight games for the Ravens. Smith has 18.5 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss in 58 career appearances.

Amos entered the league as a fifth round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 214-pound defensive back had career-highs with 73 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 starts in 2018 for Chicago. Amos, 25, also had a fumble recovery and two tackles for a loss in 2018. He missed just four games in his four seasons with the Bears.