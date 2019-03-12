New York Giants to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland Browns

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be traded to the Cleveland Browns. He will be reunited with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to the Cleveland Browns.

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that the Browns will send a first-round pick and a third-rounder in this year's draft and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for the wideout. The trade can be finalized Wednesday when the NFL's new league year begins.

Beckham is the second superstar receiver to be traded this offseason. Former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Antonio Brown will join the Oakland Raiders after both teams agreed to a trade Saturday.

Brown received a contract upgrade after the trade. Sources informed the NFL Network that Beckham will also want a pay raise with Cleveland.

Beckham will be reunited with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry. Landry signed a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns after the Miami Dolphins traded him to the franchise before the 2018 season.

The Giants selected Beckham in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro choice.

Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season. In his five-year career, he has 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.