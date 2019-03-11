Redskins snag former Giants S Landon Collins for $84M

Free agent safety Landon Collins will remain in the NFC East after signing a new contract Wednesday with the Washington Redskins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins are signing former New York Giants safety Landon Collins to a six-year contract.

Sources told NFL Network that Collins will sign the $84 million pact at the start of the new league year Wednesday. The deal includes $45 million in guaranteed money.

Collins, 25, made the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season in 2018 after piling up 96 tackles, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 12 starts for the Giants. He had a career-high 125 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five interceptions, four sacks, a touchdown and a fumble recovery in 16 starts during his All-Pro campaign in 2016.

The move comes after the Giants declined to put an $11.15 million franchise tag on Collins and did not offer the safety a long-term contract.