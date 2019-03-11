Left tackle Trent Brown (77) protected Tom Brady's (12) blindside in 2018, starting 16 games for the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders intend to make former New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Raiders plan to sign Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract. The deal includes $36.75 million guaranteed.

The signing is expected to become official Wednesday, the start of the 2019 NFL league year. The league's free agency legal tampering period began at noon Monday.

Brown, 25, started 16 games in his first season with the Patriots in 2018. The seventh round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before being traded to the Patriots for a third round pick in April.

The move continues a spending spree for the Raiders, who agreed to a trade for Antonio Brown on Saturday. The deal for the former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher also doesn't become official until Wednesday. The Raiders also reworked the All-Pro's contract, giving him a three0year pact with a max value of $54.125 million.

Brown rated No. 32 among tackles in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus grading.