March 11 (UPI) -- Veteran left tackle Jason Peters is returning for another season of protecting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Eagles announced the one-year contract Monday. Peters' agency Elite Loyalty Sports told NFL Network that the pact as a maximum value of $10 million and includes $5.5 million in guarantees.

Peters, 37, started 16 games for the Eagles in 2018, despite playing with a torn bicep. The two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection joined the Eagles in 2009, after playing the first five seasons of his career for the Buffalo Bills.

He signed a four-year, $41.3 million contract extension with the NFC East franchise in 2014. He signed a three-year, $32.5 million pact in June 2017. He was set to make $7.75 million in 2019, before restructuring his contract.

"Jason is not a normal human being. He's freaky," Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman told reporters in February at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. "He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer as a player and as a person."

The Eagles are also signing free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson and agreed to terms on a one-year deal with center Jason Kelce this offseason. Philadelphia also signed defensive end Brandon Graham to a three-year extension on March 1 and also planning to trade defensive end Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots.