Eagles expected to sign Pro Bowl DT Malik Jackson for $30M

March 11 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is for three years and $30 million.

Jackson, 29, made his first Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior defensive lineman played his first four seasons for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2016. Jackson signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency the following offseason.

He had 32 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 16 games in 2018 for the Jaguars. Jackson had 40 tackles and a career-high 8.0 sacks and four forced fumbles in 16 starts in 2017.

The Jaguars released Jackson last week in a series of moves to clear salary cap space. Jackson was set to make $11 million in 2019.

Jackson will play alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, making up a stout defensive line for the NFC North squad.