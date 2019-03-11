Detroit Lions signing WR Danny Amendola

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola (L) was released Friday, despite having one year remaining on his contract. He is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions after taking a physical Monday. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams plan to sign wide receiver Danny Amendola.

A source told NFL Network that the NFC North squad will sign the former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins pass-catcher to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. The deal is worth up to $5.75 million with incentives.

A source told ESPN that Amendola is taking a physical with the franchise. Amendola will be reunited with general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, who previously worked with the Patriots.

The Dolphins released Amendola Friday, saving $6 million in salary cap space. Amendola, 33, signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the AFC East franchise in March 2018. Amendola arrived in Miami after five seasons with the Patriots.

The two-time Super Bowl champion had 575 yards and one touchdown on 59 receptions in 15 starts in 2018.