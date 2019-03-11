Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) has one year remaining on his contract, but his salary for 2019 is not guaranteed. Jackson has been linked to a return to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent six seasons. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Speedy wide receiver DeSean Jackson is eyeing a return to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to trade Jackson, who has Philadelphia as his preferred landing spot. The Buccaneers have spoken to other teams, including the Washington Redskins.

Jackson was a second round pick by the Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the franchise, making the Pro Bowl three times.

Sources told ESPN that the Eagles and Jackson are expected to have mutual interest in a reunion.

Jackson has $10 million headed his way in 2019, but the salary is not guaranteed. He signed a three-year, $33.5 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2017. Jackson requested a trade before the 2018 NFL trade deadline in October.

Sources told ESPN that Jackson had conversations over the weekend with the Buccaneers' front office.

The Buccaneers have the least amount of salary cap space in the NFL, making it likely the team trims some salary this offseason. Multiple teams told ESPN that they believe Jackson will be released instead of traded.

Jackson, 32, had 774 yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions in 12 games in 2018. He led the NFL with 18.9 yards per reception. Jackson has led the league in yards per catch in three of the last five seasons.

The 11-year veteran had 356 catches for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns, while averaging 17.2 yards per reception in 87 games for the Eagles. He also had four punt returns for scores during his time in Philadelphia.