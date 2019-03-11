Arizona Cardinals to sign longtime Baltimore Ravens LB Terrell Suggs

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. He played collegiately at Arizona State. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Longtime Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is expected to return to Arizona.

Sources told the NFL Network that Suggs agreed to a contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The agreement can't be finalized until the NFL's new league year starts Wednesday. Teams were allowed to contact free agents beginning Monday.

Suggs, who is a Chandler, Ariz., native, played high school football in Arizona and was an All-American at Arizona State University.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Suggs in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He spent his first 16 seasons in the league with the Ravens and leads the franchise in career sacks (132.5) and games played (229). He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Suggs suffered a torn Achilles in the 2015 season but missed only one game in his next three campaigns while tallying 26 sacks. He has 846 total tackles, seven interceptions, 60 passes defensed, two defensive touchdowns and one safety in 229 career contests.

Suggs was the last remaining defensive starter from the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team in 2012. Baltimore also released Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle and agreed to trade veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos.