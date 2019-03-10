Los Angeles Rams re-sign pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (56) has 83 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 27 quarterback hits in three seasons. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams re-signed pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a new contract, the team announced Sunday night.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Rams and Fowler agreed to a one-year deal. Financial terms of the contract weren't disclosed.

The Rams originally acquired Fowler in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the trade deadline last October. Los Angeles sent a third-round pick and a fifth-round selection to the Jaguars for the linebacker.

Fowler played in 15 games (six starts) between the Jaguars and Rams last season and recorded 30 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He added 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits with the Rams in the postseason.

Jacksonville selected Fowler with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed his rookie season in 2015 after sustaining a torn ACL during the Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

Fowler has 83 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 27 quarterback hits in three seasons.