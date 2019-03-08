Safety Erik Harris (25) was a key member of the Oakland Raiders' special teams unit in 2018. He is now under contract with the Raiders through 2020 after signing a new deal Thursday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders have signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract.

Oakland announced the signing Friday. A source told NFL Network that the deal is worth up to $6.5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed.

Harris, 28, originally signed with the Raiders in 2017 after appearing in four games for the New Orleans Saints in 2016. The California University of Pennsylvania product had 49 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 games this season.

Harris started a career-high four games and also starred on special teams in 2018 for the Raiders.

"Excited to announce I'll be staying in the Silver & Black for two more years," Harris wrote on Instagram. "Shoutout to the best agent ever for helping me get this deal done. Thank you to the Raiders for this life changing opportunity. Glory be to God always! Beyond Blessed and Grateful."

Harris spent time in the Canadian Football League before starting his NFL career with the Saints. He was set to become a restricted free agent before signing his new deal.