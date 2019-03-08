Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle signs two-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

Former Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) was released Wednesday by the team after three seasons. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Friday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Weddle's deal is worth up to $12.5 million over the two years, with a base salary of $10.5 million. The team didn't release details of the contract.

The Ravens released Weddle on Wednesday after three seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract with Baltimore. The team saved $7.5 million in cap space by waiving him.

The Pro Bowl safety had 10 interceptions during his time with Baltimore. In the 2018 season, he started all 16 regular-season games and recorded 68 tackles, three passes defensed, one sack and four quarterback hits.

Weddle is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All Pro choice. The then-San Diego Chargers originally drafted him in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Chargers.

The 34-year-old Weddle is projected to start alongside safety John Johnson III in a secondary that includes cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Safety Lamarcus Joyner, who played in 15 games last season while under the franchise tag, is expected to become a free agent when the league's new year begins March 13.