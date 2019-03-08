Giants trading LB Olivier Vernon for Browns G Kevin Zeitler

New York Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon (54) is headed to the Cleveland Browns after being traded Thursday for guard Kevin Zeitler. Vernon had seven sacks and made his first Pro Bowl in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The New York Giants are trading outside linebacker Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns.

Sources told NFL Network that the Browns are sending guard Kevin Zeitler to the Giants in the swap.

Vernon, 28, had 30 tackles, seven sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 starts in 2018 for the Giants. The seven-year veteran played his first four seasons for the Miami Dolphins, before signing with the Giants in 2016. Vernon made his first Pro Bowl in 2018.

Zeitler was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman played his first five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Browns in 2017. Zeitler has started 16 games in each of his last four seasons.

Vernon has a base salary of $15.2 million in 2019. Zeitler's base salary comes in at $10 million. The new Giants guard also has a $2.4 million bonus for next season.