Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) is now under contract through the 2021 season after signing a three-year extension Thursday with the AFC North franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed tight end Nick Boyle to a three-year contract extension Thursday, keeping him with the franchise through 2021.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the pact is worth $18 million, including $10 million guaranteed.

Boyle, 26, was a fifth round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Delaware product has just 613 yards on 75 catches and has not scored a touchdown in his four seasons, but is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

He appeared in 16 games in 2018 for Baltimore, starting 13 contests. Boyle was set to hit free agency next week.

RELATED Baltimore Ravens to release veteran safety Eric Weddle

"I wanted to come back here right away," Boyle told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Boyle an all-around tight end and an underrated talent in the passing game.

"It has been something we've been working on for quite a long time," Harbaugh said. "Actually, Nick and I have been having this conversation for probably about a year back-and-forth. Just to see it happen last night finally, late. It was just a great thing for the Ravens."

RELATED Ravens waive RB Alex Collins after car crash arrest

"I think Nick is a huge piece of our offense going forward."

Boyle's blocking has helped the Ravens amass the most rushing yards in the NFL over the last two seasons. He started 24 games during that stretch.

He has also been suspended twice for using performance-enhancing drugs.