Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray to throw, run 40-yard dash at pro day

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) attended the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week but didn't participate in workouts. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray will show off his skills and measurements at Oklahoma's pro day March 13.

Sources told the NFL Network on Thursday that Murray will run the 40-yard dash and go through a regular passing workout at his pro day. The quarterback is also expected to weigh-in again and get re-measured.

Murray attended the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week but didn't participate in workouts. He had his height and weight measured and went through the Combine interview process with NFL teams.

Murray measured 5-foot-10 1/8 last Thursday at the Combine. He was the shortest quarterback measured at the event since 2003. He also weighed in at 207 pounds and had a hand size of 9 1/2 inches.

The former Oklahoma star has been a hot topic throughout the draft process. Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly said this week that Murray "struggled" in the interview process at the Combine. Another source told the NFL Network that teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, were impressed with the quarterback and described him as "sharp" at the white board.

Murray has been linked to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick. In his final season at Oklahoma, Murray completed 260-of-377 pass attempts for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 2019 NFL Draft takes place April 25-27 in Nashville.