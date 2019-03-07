Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) is likely to remain with the New York Giants in 2019 after receiving a one-year contract tender Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have assigned a tender to restricted free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Sources told NFL Network that the tender will pay Coleman $2.025 million in 2019. The original round tender means that if a team were to sign Coleman, the Giants would get a first-round NFL Draft pick in return. Coleman is likely to remain with the Giants.

The Giants also tendered Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas, center Jon Halapio and fullback Eli Penny.

Coleman, 24, was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Baylor product had just five catches for 71 yards in eight games last season, while mainly being used on special teams. Coleman had 23 kick returns for 598 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound pass-catcher had 413 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions in 10 starts for the Browns during his rookie campaign. He had 23 catches for 305 yards and two scores in nine games in 2017.

Coleman had brief stints with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in 2018, but was never active for a regular season game for either team. He joined the Giants' practice squad in October after leaving the Patriots.