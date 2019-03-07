Miami Dolphins trying to trade DE Robert Quinn

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (R) had 6.5 sacks in his first season with the franchise in 2018, after coming over in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are looking to trade defensive end Robert Quinn.

Sources told NFL Network Thursday that the AFC East franchise have had trade conversations regarding Quinn. The Dolphins acquired the two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2013 All-Pro in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in March 2018.

Quinn, 28, has a $12.9 million salary cap hit in 2019, when he is due a base salary of $11.8 million. He is an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Quinn had 38 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 16 starts for the Dolphins in 2018.

Sources told NFL Network that the team will likely move on from Quinn by releasing him if he is not traded.

Quinn was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound pass-rusher had a career-high 19 sacks and led the NFL with 23 tackles for a loss during his All-Pro campaign in 2013. Quinn led the league with five forced fumbles the following season. He played his first seven seasons with the Rams before joining the Dolphins.

Quinn has 69 career sacks, which ranks 16th among active players.