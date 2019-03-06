San Francisco 49ers to induct Terrell Owens into team's Hall of Fame

Terrell Owens (shown in 2003) ranks second in most major receiving statistics in San Francisco 49ers history, trailing only Jerry Rice. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Terrell Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, but now he is headed to the San Francisco 49ers' Hall of Fame.

The 49ers announced Owens' induction into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Owens will be the 28th inductee into the team Hall of Fame.

"I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization," Owens said in a news release from the 49ers.

"I wouldn't be who I am and have accomplished what I did, number one, without God and without the push of my teammates and coaches, especially coach Larry Kirksey and coach George Stewart. The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will forever be indebted to the 49ers and recognized as one of the 49ers greats.

"I am honored to be inducted in the 49ers Hall of Fame as this is a special moment with a special group of individuals. Thank you, again, to the 49ers organization and 49ers faithful."

Owens, 45, had 592 catches for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns in eight seasons for the 49ers. He went on to have successful tenures with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, before wrapping up his final two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, games with 100-or-more receiving yards and 1,00-yard seasons, trailing only Rice. Rice is also in the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Owens initially joined the 49ers as a third round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame was established in 2009, when it was dedicated to the patriarch of the franchise.

"Over the course of eight seasons, the 49ers faithful were fortunate to have front row seats to watch Terrell Owens develop into one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the NFL," 49ers CEO Jed York said.

"Not only was Terrell one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game, but he was also one of the most competitive. We are so very proud and honored to induct Terrell into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team's history."

Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher joined in the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.