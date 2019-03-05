Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (L) has missed just one start in the last two seasons while making room for All-Pro running back Todd Gurley II (C). File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Veteran center John Sullivan is set to hit the free agent market after the Los Angeles Rams chose not to pick up his contract option for 2019.

Sources informed NFL Network of the move Tuesday. Sullivan, 33, started 16 games last season for Los Angeles. The nine-year veteran started 15 games in 2017 for the Rams. Sullivan entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Notre Dame product has missed just seven games during his pro football tenure and started all 16 games in five of his nine seasons. He has started at least 14 games in seven of his nine seasons.

Sullivan signed a two-year pact with the Rams in March 2018. The move clears $5.25 million off the salary cap for Los Angeles.