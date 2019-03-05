March 5 (UPI) -- Free agent linebacker Shane Ray has yet to sign with a new team this offseason, but he has secured a pricey new leg sleeve tattoo.

Ray posted about his left leg acquisition Monday on Instagram. Beverly Hills tattoo artist Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson also posted some shots of Ray's new artwork.

Jackson told TMZ Sports that Ray flew her out to Denver to do the majority of the work at his home last weekend. He began the process in Los Angeles several weeks ago at Enigma Beverly Hills.

Jackson said the entire process took 26 hours in three sessions and the tattoo cost $10,000.

"Warrior themed leg sleeve done this past weekend on my dawg @stingray56, he's a beast for sitting through all of this," Jackson wrote on Instagram, showing a video of Ray's tattoo.

Ray also has a large back tattoo, which is a tribute to his hometown, Kansas City. That art features Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals logos, as well as a skyline of the city.

Ray showed off the tattoo Monday at the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks game in Phoenix.

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft won a Super Bowl with the Broncos during his rookie campaign. Ray, 25, is a free agent this offseason. He had 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed in 11 games last season in Denver.